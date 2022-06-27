Manchester United ‘willing to listen to offers’ for Anthony Martial and 4 defenders before summer transfer deadline day: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to refresh their squad ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season by offloading forward Anthony Martial and four defenders.

Martial, who joined the Red Devils from Monaco in the summer of 2015, endured a disappointing six-month loan spell at Sevilla last campaign. Joining the La Liga club in January this year, he registered one goal and one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old is considered to be a potential departure this summer, having scored just eight times for Manchester United in the last two seasons. His current contract of £240,000 per week is also a factor as the club aims to refresh their squad under head coach Erik ten Hag.

utdreport @utdreport @RobDawsonESPN] #mufc are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial although they have not received anything concrete at this stage #mulive #mufc are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and Anthony Martial although they have not received anything concrete at this stage #mulive [@RobDawsonESPN]

According to ESPN, Manchester United are willing to enter negotiations with other clubs for Martial and four other players. They include centre-backs Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and left-back Alex Telles. However, the club are yet to receive any offers for these players at this stage.

Bailly, who arrived at the club in 2016 for a fee in the region of £30 million from Villarreal, has fallen behind the pecking order over time. Earlier, The Mirror [via football365] reported that Newcastle United have been 'offered the chance to sign' the defender.

Meanwhile, wingbacks Wan-Bissaka and Telles are likely to be on their way out after failing to consolidate their positions. While the former featured in 26 matches, Telles registered one goal and four assists in 2026 minutes of action last season.

Tuanzebe, on the other hand, is hoping to refresh his career with a permanent move away from Old Trafford. He joined Napoli on a short-term loan deal in January this year. However, he failed to impress, featuring in just two matches for the Serie A outfit.

Manchester United hope to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the club's top scorer last season with 24 goals in 39 outings in all competitions, has been rumoured to leave this summer.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season, finishing sixth in the Premier League. They haven't made any signings so far in the transfer market either. This has reportedly unsettled the 37-year-old forward.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been in touch with a host of clubs for a potential move for his client.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.

Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.

Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.



More: Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC▫️ Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.▫️ Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.▫️ Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.📲 More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ https://t.co/6a5Xh1rQo9

The Athletic recently reported that Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly met with Mendes in Portugal last week to discuss the Manchester United star's future.

The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League season at home against Brighton Hove and Albion on August 7.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far