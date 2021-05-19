Manchester United willing to meet Bundesliga star’s wage demands - Reports

Manchester United are attempting to price away one of the top stars in the Bundesliga.

According to Sport Witness via Sport BILD, the Red Devils are willing to meet Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman’s wage demands amid uncertainty about his future. The Frenchman is threatening a repeat of the David Alaba saga at the Allianz Arena and Manchester United are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Coman first joined Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus in 2015 and enjoyed two impressive seasons in the Bundesliga. The Bavarians eventually signed him permanently in April of 2017 and the Frenchman’s inspired form since then has not gone unnoticed by Manchester United. Coman has registered six goals from 37 appearances so far this season.

The Frenchman operates in the right-wing position, which has been a problem for the Red Devils in the past few seasons. Manchester United failed to secure Jadon Sancho’s signature last summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to pursue the Englishman once again this summer.

However, if the move fails to see the light of day, Coman does represent a fantastic alternative option for the Premier League giants.

Coman currently earns a gross salary of approximately €12m per year at Bayern Munich. However, his net income takes a cut following tax deductions. Coman wants net wages of €12m per year, which the Bavarians are reluctant to offer him.

The Frenchman is threatening to see his contract out like David Alaba. However, Manchester United are willing to offer Coman a contract that will see him earn close to €12m a year after tax deductions.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Coman this summer

Manchester United could struggle to sign the Bayern Munich star this summer. Coman’s current deal expires in 2023, which is why the Bavarians are quite relaxed about the whole situation.

However, new manager Julian Nagelsmann might not want a dissatisfied winger in his squad, which could open the door for the Red Devils to secure his services.

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer, and apart from signing Sancho, a central defender and striker are high up on their transfer list. The Red Devils could also reinforce their midfield ahead of the new season.