Manchester United willing to pay €75m to sign 23-year-old goalkeeper as David de Gea's replacement: Reports

Manchester United are looking to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a long-term replacement for David de Gea, sources say. This comes after uncertainty about De Gea's future with the team as the Red Devils look to get in a younger goalkeeper to replace the 32-year-old.

Costa has been in top form for the Portuguese outfit this season, being a solid shot-stopper at the back as Porto stand second in the Portuguese League.

The Portuguese revelation will not come cheap, however. GOAL believe that it could cost over €75 million to secure the services of the Portugal international. For Manchester United, it is believed that De Gea's decision to either stay at the club or leave will influence the action of the club with regard to Costa.

De Gea, whose form has gradually declined over the past few years, will soon be out of contract at the end of the season. While Manchester United activated a one-year option for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred, they did not do so for the keeper. They are instead looking to strike a short-term deal that would see him take a significant pay cut from the £375,000 per week he signed for in September 2019.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils can resolve the situation with De Gea and make a signing in the summer of 2023 that could become one of the most important in the club's history.

Player pushed for move to Manchester United over Arsenal, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag convinced Lisandro Martine to join the Red Devils over Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag has said that defender Lisandro Martinez pushed for a move from Ajax and preferred to join his old manager at Manchester United over Arsenal. The Red Devils made a massive splash this season as they spent over €55 million to get the Argentinian centre-back to Old Trafford.

The common belief was that it was Ten Hag who pushed for the club to sign Martinez, however it has been revealed otherwise. Speaking to Voetbal International, he said:

“Martínez himself wanted to leave Ajax anyway. If we hadn’t taken him, he would have gone to Arsenal.

“They wanted him anyway; he was top priority there. Licha called me at one point: ‘Coach, listen, I’m leaving Ajax anyway. I can sign with Arsenal, but if you want me, I’ll go to Manchester United.’

Martinez has been sensational in central defense under Ten Hag in his career so far. He has played 141 games under the Dutch tactician, winning two Eredivisie titles, one Dutch Cup and one Dutch Super Cup.

