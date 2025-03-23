Manchester United willing to sell player they signed last summer if they receive significant offer: Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are open to selling Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee just 12 months after signing him. The 23-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists in 44 games since arriving from Bologna for a reported €42.5 million.

The English giants will reportedly sanction the sale of the impressive forward if a significant offer is tabled for the Dutchman. The forward is contracted with the Red Devils until the summer of 2029.

Joshua Zirkzee has arguably been one of the better Manchester United players in the middle of a disappointing campaign. The Red Devils are stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table and were eliminated from both domestic cups. The Dutchman has a chance to claim silverware with the team as they are in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League, where they face Olympique Lyon.

The forward and Manchester United next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on April 1 in the Premier League after they return from the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Manchester United striker copying his celebration after scoring against him

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to the controversy surrounding Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who performed his Siu celebration when he scored against him recently. The Danish striker bagged the solitary goal in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg clash between Portugal and Denmark on March 20.

In a recent discussion with the press, the Real Madrid legend revealed he did not take any offense at Hojlund performing the celebration, saying via Sky Sports:

"For me, it’s not a problem. I know it wasn’t an act of disrespect. I’m smart enough to realise that. Not only him, all over the world, several athletes celebrate me. For me, it’s an honour, but I hope he can see my celebration tomorrow."

Hojlund responded to controversy about his celebration by insisting he is a fan of the legendary Portuguese superstar, saying via SkySports:

"It’s for my idol. It wasn’t to mock him or anything. He’s had such a huge impact on me and my football career. Maybe it’s a bit ambivalent, but to score against him and Portugal, it’s huge. I remember him scoring from a free kick in 2011 when I went to watch the match, and since then I’ve been a huge Cristiano fan."

The two forwards will renew their rivalry in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second-leg on Sunday in Lisbon.

