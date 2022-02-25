Manchester United have withdrawn their sponsorship deal with Aeroflot: Reports

Manchester United have withdrawn their sponsorship with Russian airline Aeroflot following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

A Manchester United spokesperson has spoken on the decision in light of Russia and Ukraine's current conflict, saying (via Simon Stone):

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

The decision comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson began sanctioning Russia for its decision to invade Ukraine, with football becoming increasingly involved in such sanctions.

Aeroflot has been Manchester United's main sponsor since 2013 and both parties agreed a new deal back in 2017.

They did not use the airline for their UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid in Spain. There are now rumors that the club will use Qatar Airlines in the future.

Manchester United's announcement the first of many repercussions that affect the Premier League?

Could Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea be at risk?

With Manchester United stating their decision to withdraw their sponsorship with Aeroflot, there will be more pressure on teams with Russian involvement to follow suit.

One huge debate being had at the minute both in the football world and within parliament is Chelsea's ownership.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003 and has transformed the side into one of Europe's top teams.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Kaveh Solhekol gives an update on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the Prime Minister's latest sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kaveh Solhekol gives an update on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the Prime Minister's latest sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/ASFfoMW0bn

Last season they won the UEFA Champions League and most recently the Club World Cup earlier this month. Under Abramovich, the Blues have become one of England's most successful sides in the past decade.

A Labor Member of Parliament has urged the Prime Minister to sanction the Russian Billionaire. Many Russian businessmen have been sanctioned already due to connections with President Putin.

Chris Byrant told MPs in the House of Commons:

"Surely Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his £152m home?"

The UEFA Champions League final has also been moved from Zenit St Petursberg's Krestovsky Stadium (the Gazprom Arena) to the Stade de France.

It is clear that President Putin's invasion of Ukraine continues to have a huge effect on the football world. The consequences of his actions could damage the likes of Chelsea.

However, the footballing world is showing its togetherness in such a tough situation.

