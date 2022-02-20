Manchester United wont stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he forces Old Trafford exit at the end of the season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly open to the prospect of parting ways with Cristiano Ronaldo if he wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer.

According to Sunday Mirror Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo might leave the club this summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, one point ahead of West Ham United and Arsenal. However, the Gunners have two games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons with United during his first stint with the club. He helped the Red Devils win three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, and a Champions League between 2003-2009.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo for the second time last summer from Juventus in a deal worth £13 million. He signed a two-year contract with the club with the option to extend it by another year. United signed the 37-year-old forward in the hope that he would transfer the club into title contenders once again.

Despite being the club's top goal-scorer in all competitions this season, with 15 goals in 27 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to have the desired impact at United. United endured a dismal start to the season and parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November last year.

The club appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season, but results and performances have not improved much under the German. Cristiano Ronaldo in particular has endured a difficult time under the management of Rangnick. The Portuguese star has found it difficult to adapt to the former RB Leipzig boss' high-intensity style of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has looked a shadow of his former self in recent weeks. This has led many to believe Manchester United's decision to sign him may have been a poor one.

There is growing concern that United could miss out on top-four come the end of the season, thereby missing out on next season's Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to be happy at a club who won't partake in UCL and could seek a move away from Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old's wages could, however, prove to be a major obstacle for any potential suitors. His £480,000-per-week salary at United makes him the highest paid player in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo might have to reduce his salary demands if he wishes to force a move away from Manchester United.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Man United made a mistake bringing #Ronaldo back, keeping him next season would be another on. Man United made a mistake bringing #Ronaldo back, keeping him next season would be another on. telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure this summer could leave Manchester United alarmingly short of attacking options

Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has not gone according to the plan

Manchester United could be alarmingly short of attacking options if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club this summer. The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Edinson Cavani, who has less than six months left on his contract with the club.

Anthony Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla until the end of the season and is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer. Jesse Lingard was desperate to secure a loan move away from Manchester United during the January transfer window, but was unable to leave the club.

The England international's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. Lingard is widely expected to run down his contract with Manchester United before joining another club on a free transfer.

Ralf Rangnick's side are also unsure of the future of youth academy product Mason Greenwood after his arrest by police on sexual assault charges. The club could therefore change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and persuade the forward to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy