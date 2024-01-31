Manchester United working on deal to sign 26-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United are "working on a deal" to sign Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from Serie A side Juventus, reports Football Insider (FI).

The Red Devils are in a sticky situation going into the summer transfer window. With FFP restrictions being tighter than ever, manager Erik ten Hag needs to make some wise financial decisions moving forward.

According to FI, the 20-time English champions are actively interested in acquiring Bremer, and have been informed that he would cost around £60 million. However, it seems like United will have to sell established players before they can focus on incomings.

Sources have told FI that Casemiro could be on the chopping block for United, if it means that they can finance Bremer's signing. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been struggling with injuries this season, having made only 13 appearances so far.

Bremer, on the other hand, has played almost every single minute in the Serie A. He has played 23 games this season, keeping an impressive 13 clean sheets in the process. He has been regarded as a "dream signing" for Manchester United given his quality and professionalism.

Although United could perceive the asking price to be fairly steep, he could become the perfect partner to Argentine star Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford.

Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane could also be leaving the club, and immediate replacements would be necessary for the Red Devils. At 26 years old, Bremer could be the perfect player to boost Manchester United's hopes of making it back to the footballing summit in the years to come.

Manchester United also make enquiry about another Brazilian Serie A player, alongside Arsenal and Liverpool

Atalanta's Brazilian talisman Ederson has been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool already having made enquiries about the midfielder, reports Goal Brasil.

The midfielder ranks fourth in the Serie A for tackles made (54), seventh in ground duels won (89) and fourth in ball recoveries (62). He has also chipped in with six goals and an assist in all competitions, making him a very well-rounded midfielder suited for any style of play.

The Italian outfit are ready to listen to offers for their star, but are unlikely to let him leave on a cut-price deal. If any club are to sign Ederson, they will have to part with a huge chunk of cash.

Manchester United will be losing Sofyan Amrabat to Fiorentina post the expiry of his loan deal. The rise of Kobbie Mainoo has been a positive in their otherwise horrendous 23/24 season, but Ederson might just be that quality all-round midfielder that the Red Devils need in the long-term.