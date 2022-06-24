Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho reignites Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debate with birthday wish for Argentina superstar

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho reignited the 'Greatest Of All Time' (GOAT) debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with his latest Instagram story.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at loggerheads with each other for more than 15 years, with the pair winning a combined 12 Ballon d'Ors. Ever since their time in La Liga, the debate has continuously divided the opinions of players, coaches and pundits alike.

While the 35-year-old Argentine currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 champions PSG, the Portuguese star plays for Premier League club Manchester United.

Garnacho, 17, added to the unending debate when he sent his best wishes to the Paris Saint-Germain attacker on his birthday on Friday. He shared a picture of himself with the former Barcelona man with a goat emoji.

However, the Argentina U20 player has great admiration for his Manchester United teammate too. Earlier last week, he shared a cropped image of both superstars.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Alejandro Garnacho posted this on his Instagram, pictures with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Alejandro Garnacho posted this on his Instagram, pictures with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. https://t.co/WSWAKYNvli

Garnacho, who rose through the ranks of Atletico Madrid during the early stages of his career, has turned a lot of heads at Manchester United. Towards the end of last season, he was handed his senior debut by interim manager Ralf Rangnick and made two appearances in the Premier League.

According to a report by Defensa Central [via TheHardTackle], Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the youngster's contract situation at Old Trafford, which is set to run out in 2023.

Portugal vs. Argentina - image credit Sports Illustrated

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo await final FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both entered the twilight stage of their careers. The pair have won countless accolades, broken innumerable records and lifted numerous trophies in the past two decades.

Despite being past their prime, both players registered more than 25 goal contributions last season. While the Argentina forward registered 26 goal contributions with PSG last season, the Portuguese striker scored 24 goals and provided three assists in the 2021-22 campaign.

Although both have won their respective continental tournaments, UEFA Euro and Copa America, neither of them have ever tasted glory at the grandest stage of football. With Ronaldo at 37 and Messi at 35, the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar is likely to be the last one for both players.

433 @433 Ronaldo & Messi are heading to their 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝙏𝙃 World Cup 🖐 Ronaldo & Messi are heading to their 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝙏𝙃 World Cup 🖐 https://t.co/G9QJ1cAMrs

Regardless of whether either of them manages to lift the prestigious trophy, it is likely to be the end of an era for the two generational superstars.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far