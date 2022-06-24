Manchester United youngster follows Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps by signing up with Jorge Mendes

Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire has signed up with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese agent represents some of the biggest games in the game, including Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

Shola Shoretire has joined Polaris Sports ahead of the 2022-23 season. Polaris Sports is a Portuguese-based firm and one of the leading companies in athlete image rights representation. The company has been in the market for more than 15 years.

Shola Shoretire posted a picture of himself alongside Jorge Mendes on Instagram to confirm the duo's partnership.

Polaris Sports @polarissports

Welcome to the team. Presenting a new star @sholashoretireWelcome to the team. Presenting a new star @sholashoretire ⭐ Welcome to the team. https://t.co/KGnGg38vwN

Shoretire's association with Jorge Mendes is proof that the Portuguese super-agent has seen something special in the Manchester United youngster. The 18-year-old winger has already made five first-team appearances with the club since making his debut back in 2021.

Two of those appearances came in the 2021-22 season. Shoretire was introduced as a second-half substitute during United's final game of the season, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Jorge Mendes could play a big role in Shola Shoretire's career from now on. The Portuguese agent can aid the 18-year-old winger with negotiations and getting better deals as he prepares to secure regular first-team action in his career.

If things do not work out for Shoretire at Manchester United, Jorge Mendes could help the youngster secure a move away from Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United for the 2022-23 season

Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Manchester United for at least another year, according to Sky Sports. The Portuguese superstar was linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich in the summer as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

According to recent reports, the 37-year-old forward was linked with a move away from Old Trafford due to a lack of transfer activities made by the club this summer.

However, based on the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo will be part of the United squad for the 2022-23 season. Sky Sports stated that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will return to the club for pre-season training at the beginning of July.

Cristiano Ronaldo's break has been extended due to his involvement in the recently concluded international break.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer and will report back for pre-season training Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to stay at Manchester United this summer and will report back for pre-season training 👇 https://t.co/vlTp6zat1H

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year contract when he joined Manchester United from Juventus last summer.

The 37-year-old forward had an excellent first season at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals from 38 games across all competitions.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far