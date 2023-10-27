Manchester United YouTuber Mark Goldbridge names 11 Manchester City players in combined United-City XI, reveals reason for shock selection

Popular Manchester United content creator Mark Goldbridge has named only Manchester City players in his combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby. Ahead of the pivotal clash at Old Trafford on October 29, the YouTuber criticised the lack of development in the United squad.

Speaking on the United Stand, he said:

“Manchester United versus Manchester City combined XI is Manchester City. In the past, I would have always tried to get somebody in but right here, right now, Man City is it."

He added:

“In every position I think they can say, it’s our player. Now that’s quite concerning, isn’t it? Where’s the progress in that? Where is the progress in Manchester United if this is the first time I have ever said, ‘It’s a clean slate of Man City players in a combined XI’.

Goldbridge went on to explain his choice, saying that it was an indictment of how the Red Devils were being run, saying:

“I know some people have said it in the past but I’ve never really believed that. But right here, right now I think it’s a clean sweep of Manchester City players in a combined XI.

“And that’s a terrible reflection on Manchester United football club. Is it a bad reflection on [Erik] ten Hag? I don’t know about that, but I think it’s a terrible reflection on the football club and how it’s been run."

He added:

“There was a time maybe five or six years ago, where you were getting four or five Manchester United players in a combined XI, but it’s been gradually getting fewer, and now nobody gets in.”

City have begun their title defense in typical fashion and are second only behind Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table. United, on the other hand, have lost four of their first nine games and are just eighth in the table.

Pep Guardiola full of praise for Manchester United star ahead of clash against Manchester City

Onana has had a tough start to life at Old Trafford.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was effusive in his praise for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana amidst the Cameroonian's struggles. Speaking ahead of the sides' clash, the Spaniard described him as an exceptional player, saying (via press conference):

“I remember we have a common friend who spoke very highly of him but personally I met Onana in Amsterdam. He’s an exceptional player and is now at United.

“Everyone needs time [to adapt to PL], not just the managers but players, keepers. Everyone. Sometimes people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper.

Onana arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan this season for a fee of €50 million, replacing long-time starter David de Gea. He has endured a tough start to his United career, conceding 20 goals in 13 games across competitions and keeping just four clean sheets.

Onana silenced his critics with a last-gasp penalty save against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League, securing United's first win in Europe this season.

He notably faced off against Manchester City last year in the Champions League with Inter Milan as his side lost 1-0.