"Mane packing Ederson for old times sake" "Richarlison tax" - Twitter reacts as Brazil slump to shock 4-2 defeat against Senegal

Brazil stumbled to a shock 4-2 defeat to Senegal in an international friendly that saw Sadio Mane bag a brace.

Selecao headed into the clash at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon as favorites. However, Ramon Menezes' men were dominated by a rampant Senegalese side who deserved their victory.

However, it was Brazil who took the lead in the 11th minute courtesy of Lucas Paqueta's fine header. The West Ham United midfielder rose highest to head home Vinicius Junior's cross.

Senegal responded 10 minutes later through Habib Diallo's magnificent volleyed effort. Aliou Cisse's men then turned the game on its head in the 52nd minute through Marquinhos' unfortunate own goal. The PSG captain stretched out a leg to prevent a cross but put the ball in the back of his own net.

Mane then got on the scoresheet in superb fashion just three minutes later to make it 3-1. The veteran attacker curled a delightful effort past Selecao goalkeeper Ederson.

Marquinhos made up for his own goal in the 58th minute with a fine finish. However, Mane then netted from the penalty spot in the 97th minute to secure a surprising victory for Senegal.

Selecao fans will be stunned by the manner of their defeat albeit it was just a friendly. They were expected to beat Cisse's side but put in a disappointing performance in Lisbon.

One fan alluded to Mane's past success he has enjoyed against Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson for Liverpool:

"Mane packing Ederson for old times sake."

Another fan mocked Richarlison's performance as he was quiet throughout for Menezes' side:

"Richarlison tax."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a memorable victory for Les Lions de la Teranga:

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti set to become new Brazil manager next year

Carlo Ancelotti looks set to become Selecao's next coach

According to Brazilian outlet Ge Globo, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will become Brazil's new coach in 2024. The Italian has been heavily linked with the role ever since Tite left after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian FA have made it no secret of their desire to appoint Ancelotti as their new coach. The legendary tactician has continuously stated his intentions to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, that deal runs until 2024 and it appears he will be taking the reigns of Selecao afterward. The Madrid boss' appointment can reportedly only be announced next year.

Ancelotti is set to appoint someone he trusts to be the South American nation's manager temporarily until he takes over. He is yet to step into international management during his illustrious career.

