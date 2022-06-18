Mane, Salah, Suarez: Liverpool fans vote for the club's 50 greatest footballers of all time   

Liverpool fans have voted for the club's 50 greatest players of all time and outgoing forward Sadio Mane has also managed to make the coveted list. The Reds faithful are still coming to terms with the fact that the Senegal international is ending his hugely successful six-year stint at Anfield.

However, they still showered him with love on ranker.com where a list titled "The Best Liverpool Players of All Time" was published with Mane pipping many great Reds players. The 30-year old attacker bagged 16th place on the 50-men list with nine players from Jurgen Klopp's current squad also making the cut.

James Milner was the first entrant on the list in 34th position with Fabinho slightly bettering the Liverpool veteran by securing the 33rd position. Left-back Andrew Robertson was 29th, with his partner-in-crime Trent Alexander-Arnold nowhere to be found on the list, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker was 27th on the list.

Sadio Mane deserves all of his success

The Brazilian duo were joined by their compatriot Roberto Firmino, who was significantly higher in the 21st spot. Inside the top 20, captain Jordan Henderson ranks 18th while Mane secures an impressive 16th position, pipping Luis Suarez, who was voted as the 17th greatest player to represent the Anfield attire.

The top-10 is composed of renowned Reds legends like Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, and Xabi Alonso, among others, with Kenny Dalglish ranking second and Steven Gerrard being crowned the greatest player of all time. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk gave company to these Reds legends by securing 10th and 9th positions respectively.

Bayern Munich confirm Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will sign soon

Six seasons, 269 appearances, 120 goals and six major titles later, the Senegalese striker is poised to leave Anfield as a Reds legend. The Bundesliga champions are believed to have agreed a deal worth £35 million for the 30-year old, as claimed by Sky Sports.

The Liverpool forward had earlier conveyed that he will be leaving Anfield this season with his last appearance coming in the defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Bayern Munich were being linked with him regularly and now, their director Hasan Saalihamidžić has confirmed the same.





Sadio Mané deal completed, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić confirms after meeting in England: "Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern". Paperworks are being prepared after full agreement reached with Liverpool today morning.

After a meeting in England, he told Torben Hoffman:

“Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern.”

