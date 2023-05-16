“Manifesting a big fart to Rudiger”, “This is like faeces” – Fans react hilariously as Erling Haaland cooks ‘disgusting’ meal before Real Madrid clash

Football fans have reacted humorously to a meal Manchester City's Erling Haaland was served up ahead of his side's showdown with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Haaland posted an image of his meal on his Instagram story. A Twitter user claims it to be beef liver. It is packed with nutrients, is high in protein, and is great for energy production. It might have something to do with the Norweigan's incredible goalscoring feats this season.

The City frontman has bagged 52 goals in 48 games across competitions. He netted in his side's 3-0 league win over Everton on Sunday (May 14) that took them to within a win of the league title. This coming just three days before their clash with Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's men host Los Blancos at the Etihad on Wednesday with the two sides level at 1-1 on aggregate. Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and was kept quiet by the superb Antonio Rudiger.

However, the meal he posted on social media was met with bemusement from many fans. They tried working out what the food was although the striker certainly liked it. He captioned the image (via City_Xtra):

"That's bloody lovely."

One fan thinks Haaland has planned to try and cause Rudiger issues in the second leg by eating such a meal:

"Bro manifesting a big fart to Rudiger on Tuesday."

Another fan displayed his disgust at the sight of the meal:

"That is disgusting."

Another responded:

"I'm confused. This is like faeces."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Manchester City frontman's feast ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid:

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has a plan to stop Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Real Madrid trio set to start to stop the in-form Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid did well and nullified the threat posed by Erling Haaland in the first leg at the Bernabeu. Rudiger and Alaba put in an assured performance at the heart of the Los Blancos defense.

Eder Militao missed the game through suspension but will be available for the second leg at the Etihad. According to El Confidencial, Ancelotti is set to start Militao, Rudiger, and Alaba against City on Wednesday.

The Los Blancos coach's plan is to build a wall against Haaland to prevent the Norweigan from wreaking havoc. He is the Champions League's top goalscorer with 12 goals in nine games.

Erling Haaland has been a nightmare for defenders all season long, especially at the Etihad where he has scored 36 goals. Hence, it will be vital that Madrid stop him from continuing his phenomenal campaign. Ancelotti's side also have never won at the Cityzens' stomping ground.

