Manuel Neuer breaks FIFA World Cup record with Germany during game against Costa Rica

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke a FIFA World Cup record during Germany's Group E game against Costa Rica on Thursday, December 1. Neuer became the highest-capped goalkeeper in the history of the tournament as he started the game.

Neuer made his World Cup debut back in 2010. His debut came against unexpected circumstances after Rene Adler was injured ahead of the tournament in South Africa.

Then-Schalke 04 goalkeeper Neuer impressed the world with his spectacular performances between the sticks. He has been the country's number-one choice since.

Neuer was crucial as Germany lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2014, winning the Golden Glove that year. Eight years later, he is now the most-capped goalkeeper in the history of the tournament.

The clash against Costa Rica also marked Manuel Neuer's 117th appearance for the German national team.

The veteran is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has managed to maintain his status as the nation's first-choice goalkeeper even at the age of 36. The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp have been kept at bay by the brilliant Bayern Munich custodian.

Germany coach Hansi Flick responds to Philipp Lahm's FIFA World Cup criticism

Germany coach responds to Lahm

2014 FIFA World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm recently criticized Germany coach Hansi Flick for his decision to take Thomas Muller and Ilkay Gundogan off during the 2-1 FIFA World Cup loss against Japan.

Lahm Said (via the Mirror):

“Flick should rely on players with a lot of international experience. He didn't do it during the Japan game and the team broke.”

Flick has now reacted to the former Bayern Munich defender's criticism. The German coach also spoke about his future in charge of the team. He said (via Mirror):

“I can only confirm the future from my side - that I have a contract until 2024 and that I am looking forward to the European Championships at home. I don’t feel any pressure - and I didn’t feel any pressure after the defeat to Japan.

"We didn’t have much time before the tournament and the longer we’re together the more we improve. The problem is that it is not in our hands. It goes without saying that the first game did not go like we wanted. We must try to exert our own pressure from the start. We know it will be really difficult.”

Germany are currently leading Costa Rica 1-0 in their final group stage game.

