Manuel Pellegrini hails Lionel Messi as the ''best in the world'' after Barcelona's impressive comeback victory 

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has come out to state his admiration for Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Speaking after he saw the Argentina international step off the bench to complete a turnaround, Pellegrini said:

"Football, no matter how much intensity and tactics are talked about, the difference is made by technique, the individualities are decisive."

"And Messi is the best in the world. He makes a difference every time he enters. He does not forgive and put Barcelona in the game."

Barcelona had been trailing Real Betis after a first-half goal by Borja Iglesias, and in the absence of the benched Lionel Messi, the Blaugrana struggled to get going.

Ronald Koeman turned to his skipper in the 56th minute and it took just 126 seconds for him to make his mark with a well-taken equalizer.

Lionel Messi had a further hand in the other goals scored by Barcelona to inspire the club to a sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

His goal was his 13th of the La Liga campaign and despite the furor surrounding his future, the Rosario native continues to step up to the plate.

With Lionel Messi in prime form, Barcelona still have a chance to end the season on a high

Inconsistent displays have hampered Barcelona throughout the season, but the Blaugrana are peaking at the right time under Ronald Koeman.

Their charge has been led on the field by the imperial Lionel Messi and he once again proved his usefulness by stepping off the bench to make a difference on Saturday.

If the Blaugrana captain can continue to perform like this, the Catalans will undeniably be in with a shot at winning the trophies available to them. Attention will then turn to what the future holds for Messi, with his contract at Barcelona set to run out this summer.

INJURY UPDATE | Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that @RonaldAraujo939 has a left ankle sprain. His recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/6pUCVxjXSL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 8, 2021

The 33-year-old is insistent that no decision has been made on his future yet, although indicators suggest that he will not be extending his deal at the Camp Nou.

From a sporting perspective, it is imperative that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner remains in Catalunya. However, the current financial predicament could lead to Barcelona hesitantly parting with their talisman at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen what the next step will be for Lionel Messi. Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season, he is sure to be remembered as the greatest player in Barcelona's decorated history.