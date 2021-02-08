Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Blaugrana edge five-goal thriller

Barcelona completed a comeback victory at the Estadio Villamarin, with goals from Lionel Messi, Francisco Trincao, and a Victor Ruiz own goal helping them dispatch Real Betis away from home.

The Blaugrana came into this game on the back of a comeback victory against Granada in the Copa del Rey.

Ronald Koeman shocked everyone when he named Lionel Messi to the bench.

The Barcelona manager was forced into his first change when Ronald Araujo was forced off with an injury following a challenge from Alex Moreno in just the 11th minute.

Frenkie de Jong came on for the defender, with Segio Busquets dropping back into defense.

Both sides' attacking impetus meant that fireworks were expected in the game but a cagey first half of few chances saw the defenses come out on top.

With half-time approaching, Real Betis launched a lightning-quick counterattack that saw Borja Iglesias convert a cross by former Barcelona loanee Emerson.

This saw the hosts go into the break one-goal up and set them on their way to a first victory in five games against the Catalans.

If the first half was cagey, the second half was anything but, as both sides went all out for glory, with the result being that goalscoring chances were fashioned at will.

Ronald Koeman summoned Messi from the bench to take the place of Riqui Puig in the 57th minute and it took just two minutes for the Argentina international to get on the scorehseet.

The 33-year-old picked up a pass from Ousmane Dembele on the right wing, took two touches to set himself up in the box, before deceiving Joel Robles with a low near-post shot, rather than a trademark finish into the top corner.

Barcelona went ahead in the 68th minute when Victor Ruiz bundled into his own net after Antoine Griezmann had fluffed his lines from close range.

Barcelona's lead, however, lasted for just seven minutes, with the home side drawing level soon after.

Referee Carlos del Cerro booked Sergio Busquets for a tactical foul on Nabil Fekir just outside the area.

The France international dusted himself off to deliver a teasing freekick from which Ruiz rose highest to head home.

This gave the hosts extra drive and they forced Barcelona onto the backfoot, fashioning some notable chances from which Marc-Andre ter Stegen proved equal to the task.

The Blaugrana got a winner against the run of play. Lionel Messi saw his attempted pass into the box headed out by Aisser Mandi, but Trincao was on hand to rifle home a left-footed winner from the edge of the box.

This was his first goal for the club and ensured that his team headed back to Camp Nou with all three points.

The victory saw Barcelona usurp Real Madrid into second on the standings and they are now seven points behind pace-setters Atletico Madrid having played two games more.

Here are five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Victor Ruiz plays hero and villain in one game

Victor Ruiz was extremely unfortunate to have turned the ball into his own net to put Barcelona ahead.

Jordi Alba had put in a pin-point cross into the box, leaving Griezmann with just Robles to beat.

The Frenchman, however miskicked completely, allowing the ball to hit his backfoot and deflect into the net off Ruiz.

This was his second own goal of the season, having also put through his own net against Athletic Bilbao last November.

The Real Betis defender made amends soon after and scored with a towering header to draw the Andalusians level.

It was a classic case of being a hero and villain at both ends for the 32-year-old, although his efforts ultimately counted for nothing.

#4 Barcelona keep winning run going

Barcelona have won six consecutive games in all competitions

Barcelona's victory over Real Betis means that they have now won six matches on the bounce in all competitions.

This is their longest uninterrupted sequence of victories under Ronald Koeman and the Catalans are undeniably peaking at the right time of the season.

Despite having to do it the hard way again, the Blaugrana ultimately got the job done.

And this will give them a huge boost ahead of their bockbuster clash with Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday.