"Many clubs follow and appreciate the player" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea player is likely to leave the club this summer

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is likely to seek a move away from the club this summer. This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has exclusively confirmed this in today’s (March 6) edition of CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing.

Despite persistent rumors linking the English international to AC Milan, Romano remains cautious about a potential transfer. He wrote:

“Ruben Loftus-Cheek has chances to leave Chelsea in the summer, depending on the proposals of course. AC Milan have not approached his agents or Chelsea at this stage; many clubs follow and appreciate the player but it’s not something concrete now.”

With his undeniable talent and the promise he has shown in the past, it is no surprise that a top club like Milan may potentially be interested in Loftus-Cheek. However, the midfielder has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and has never fully established himself as a regular starter at Chelsea.

Despite this, it is believed that Loftus-Cheek could be a valuable asset for a club like Milan should they decide to make a move for him.

As things stand, the English midfielder's future remains uncertain as we head towards the summer transfer window. It seems increasingly likely that his time at Stamford Bridge may be drawing to a close.

Loftus-Cheek has made 145 senior appearances for the Blues, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists.

Chelsea looking to sign Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen

In a stunning transfer move, Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Victor Osimhen a salary that is more than double his current earnings at Napoli. This comes as the Blues battle Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the Nigerian sensation, who has set Serie A alight with his prolific goal-scoring this season.

Calciomercato (via HITC) suggests that the Blues' financial muscles are set to flex once more, with Todd Boehly keen to secure Osimhen's services.

He has been leading Napoli's charge for their first Scudetto title in over two decades this season. The Nigerian striker's impressive tally of 19 goals in just 21 league games has caught the eye of Europe's elite.

However, the report indicates that Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is playing hardball and is unlikely to part ways with his prized asset for a bargain price. In fact, it is believed that he has placed a staggering €130m (£115m) price tag on the striker.

However, under Boehly's stewardship, there is a sense that no price is too steep when it comes to securing the best talent in the game. With the summer transfer window looming large, all eyes will be on the Blues to see if they can indeed meet Napoli's asking price for Osimhen.

