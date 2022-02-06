"Many will be fit to start the game" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on 2 key players ahead of Lille clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on the fitness of two superstars at the club, Sergio Ramos and Neymar Jr. The duo have had an injury-affected season so far, making only a combined 19 appearances across competitions.

PSG are scheduled to face LOSC Lille and Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 on February 6 and 12 respectively. Following this, they will welcome Real Madrid to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter.

Pochettino clarified that the duo are yet to gain full fitness. A final call on their availability for the Real Madrid clash will be taken at a later date. In his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Lille, he revealed:

"We did a good recovery job. The South American internationals returned in good condition. Many will be fit to start the [Lille] game. Neymar Jr? His development is positive. Next week will be decisive to know his percentage of being back with us against Real. Same with Sergio Ramos."

We want to maintain our lead: PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Lille encounter

The Argentine tactician also opened up on PSG's preparations for the encounter against Lille. Pochettino stressed that they want to maintain their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, stating:

"I think it will be a tough game. All the teams that play against Paris Saint-Germain are very motivated. It will therefore be complicated, we will have to find the right balance between defending well, playing and being effective. This will be the key."

He added:

"It will be important because there are three points at stake, and we want to maintain our lead over our competitors. We must move forward, several objectives await us and require a lot of energy."

When quizzed about the upcoming Real Madrid clash, the PSG boss said they are taking things one game at a time. He said:

"We are moving step by step, game by game. We are of course disappointed with the last result and to have been eliminated from the Coupe de France on penalties by Nice. It's a lottery. We lost and we have to accept it. We all want to find good feelings. To face a good team like Lille is therefore a good thing."

Pochettino urged his side to be in a good space physically ahead of their crunch Champions League clash, concluding:

"With one game a week since the beginning of the year, we had the opportunity to work, unlike previous seasons. We tried to be as efficient as possible and to give the team the ability to be physically well. We will arrive at the match against Real Madrid in good conditions, but we must focus on the match against Lille."

PSG lead Ligue 1 by 10 points with a game in hand over second-placed Olympique Marseille. They have accumulated 53 points from 22 matches so far.

