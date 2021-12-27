"Maradona was more aesthetic, but Messi is better" - Ramon Caldere says PSG superstar is 'spectacular and unrepeatable'

Former Barcelona man Ramon Caldere has picked Lionel Messi over Diego Maradona, claiming the PSG man is simply “unrepeatable.” Ramon Caldere, who was Maradona’s teammate between 1982 and 1984, believes Lionel Messi needs to lift the World Cup in 2022 to complete his “masterpiece.”

Lionel Messi has been an unstoppable force in football over the last sixteen years. Since breaking into Barcelona’s senior team in 2005, the Argentine has gone on to win every trophy in club football.

During his stay in the Catalonian capital, Messi amassed 672 goals and 301 assists in 778 games. He emerged as Barcelona and La Liga’s highest-ever goalscorer.

Messi, who moved to PSG in August 2021, won ten La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues amongst other honors with Barcelona. He also won six Ballons d’Or at Camp Nou and his seventh one came this season at Paris.

Regarded by many as the best player of this generation, Messi has also delivered for his country, Argentina, this season. The majestic number 10 led his country to Copa America in the summer of 2021, but he is still not regarded as the country’s best-ever player. That title still belongs to the hero of the 1986 World Cup — the great Diego Maradona.

Caldere was one of the lucky few who got to share the dressing room with Maradona and witness his genius on the pitch. However, that does not mean he considers his former teammate to be better than Barcelona’s most decorated goalscorer.

Speaking with Infobae, Caldere called Maradona more aesthetic, but said Messi is the better player.

He said:

“Maradona was a partner. I watched Messi for many years at Barça and in every way he is superior to the rest. Pelusa [Maradona] was aesthetically different. What I saw of him has been incredible. But the Lionel thing is spectacular and unrepeatable.”

Finally, he urged the magician Lionel Messi to complete his “masterpiece” by winning the World Cup in 2022.

Caldere added:

“A Leo has left a bullet that is World of Qatar to finish his masterpiece. What he has done up to here I have not seen anyone. Without a doubt, Messi is the best of all time.”

Messi has played 16 games for PSG this season, registering six goals and five assists.

Lionel Messi could hit top-form for PSG in 2022

Lionel Messi, who made history by becoming the first player to win the Ballon d’Or at PSG, is tipped to improve his numbers in 2022. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been criticized for scoring only one goal in Ligue 1 this season, although his overall gameplay has been quite impressive.

French football journalist Philippe Sanfourche claims Messi has had the required time to adjust and will start proving his mettle in 2022. If all goes to plan, PSG could have the best version of the Argentine for their Champions League tie with Real Madrid in February itself.

