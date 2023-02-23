Marc Cucurella explains reasons for Chelsea's struggles this season

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has offered his opinion on his team's struggles in the ongoing season under manager Graham Potter.

The Blues are currently on a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with their last league victory coming against Crystal Palace in January. They are 10th in the table with just 31 points from 23 games.

Potter's side have also made headlines due to their spending spree under their new ownership, led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. The west London outfit have dished out close to £600 million to sign a whopping 18 players in the past two transfer windows.

Speaking to GOAL, Cucurella claimed that Chelsea are struggling to find rhythm due to a host of new arrivals this season. He elaborated:

"It's difficult because we've had a lot of changes, a lot of new players. I think, maybe, this season is the time to build a new era. For us, I think it's very important to play in the Champions League."

Cucurella, who joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £63 million last August, laid down his team's goals, adding:

"The first part of the season was not so good, but now we don't have excuses. We need to train hard, we need to focus on winning games and finishing inside the top four in the Premier League."

Sharing his thoughts on the competition for places, Cucurella added:

"I think it's good for the team, we need to train well every day, play well every game, and I think this competition is good for the club. The responsibility to decide the line-up is for the coach and we need to stay ready if you start the game or enter as a substitute. I think, right now, we need to put everything on the pitch, training hard, playing hard and then it's our job to stay ready for every minute."

Chelsea are next scheduled to be in action against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League away clash on Sunday (February 26).

Former Liverpool ace Glen Johnson offers prediction for Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

When asked to predict the result of Chelsea's upcoming away clash against an erratic Tottenham Hotspur side, Glen Johnson told OLBG:

"Tottenham Hotspur are a tough team to predict results for because one day they look like a title-challenging team and then the next week, they look like a totally different team."

He added:

"Chelsea will be looking at Son Heung-min and hoping he's not back scoring goals again, otherwise they will be in serious trouble. If I had to bet on it, I would have no clue who to go for this time. It will be an unpredictable game."

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2 in August last year.

