Marc Cucurella responds after Chelsea teammate Levi Colwill issues apology for 'terrible mistake' in 2-1 win over West Ham United

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has shared a message after Blues centre-back Levi Colwill issued an apology for committing an error during the Blues' recent 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Earlier on Monday (February 3), the Blues registered their 12th Premier League win of the term. Pedro Neto's goal and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own goal helped the hosts win the clash against Graham Potter's side.

Prior to Chelsea's two second half goals, Colwill played a vital part in West Ham's opener. The 21-year-old passed the ball with his weaker right foot straight to Jarrod Bowen, who scored in the 42nd minute.

After the end of the league game, Colwill took to Instagram and posted:

Trending

"Terrible mistake from me today but I'll bounce back stronger and that's why [you] need top players to bail you out. Massive points tonight ✨👊🏾 Let’s go blues 🔵"

Cucurella, who started the recent clash at Stamford Bridge, commented:

"We love you 💙"

Colwill, who is a Blues youth product, completed 64 of his 80 passes and created one chance earlier this Monday. He won five of his seven tackles and 13 of his 16 overall duels in his team's recent league victory.

Chelsea boss delighted with recent 2-1 triumph

At a post-match press conference, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was asked to provide his honest thoughts on his side's win over West Ham United. He replied (h/t Tribal Football):

"It is huge. It was a tough game especially mentally. It is never easy when teams come here and wait and sit back. You need to be patient. There is no space, you need to move the ball and wait for the right moment. In the second half, we came back and overall, we deserved to win the game. They were waiting for our mistakes and you can't get frustrated."

Maresca, who has guided the Blues to 21 wins in 35 total games, added:

"It already happened many times this season that we were losing and came back and won. It is just football. It just depends on the game. It is always about the players. It is not about the manager. It was just a feeling we had [over the substitutions] during the game. I think we need to improve in the final third in terms of chances and being more clinical."

Expand Tweet

Chelsea, who finished sixth past season, are fourth in the Premier League table with 43 points from 24 outings in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.

The Blues will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback