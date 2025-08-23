Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva drop comment after Enzo Fernandez scores for Chelsea in 5-1 win over West Ham

Former Chelsea star Thiago Silva, along with current defenders Marc Cucurella and Tosin Adarabioyo, commented on Enzo Fernández's Instagram post after he scored in the win over West Ham United. The Argentine got his first goal of the season, as Enzo Maresca's side managed to collect their first win of the Premier League season.

Lucas Paqueta scored the first goal of the game for West Ham United, but Chelsea managed to bounce back and win 5-1 on Friday, August 22. Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Moises Caicedo, and Trevoh Chalobah also got the scoresheet with Fernandez.

Taking to Instagram, Fernandez celebrated his goal with a post and wrote:

"First win away, there is still much more to improve but we are in this long road together. Have a nice weekend Blues, thanks for the support 💙 @chelseafc"

Thiago Silva commented a fire emoji to show his support, Tosin posted a blue heart emoji, while Cucurella added that the Argentine was 'smelling goals like a number nine'.

Maresca spoke about his players' performance at the London Stadium and stated that he was not concerned about the comments from pundits and fans regarding Cole Palmer's FC last season. He is delighted with the win and said:

"You know already how I feel, that I don't care about... You are there to say things and people, in general, they are there to say something. The ones that they say that we are just a Cole team, for sure, Cole is our best player, no doubt. For sure, when we have Cole, we are a much, much, much better team."

"But I think we already showed last year, in two or three months, where Cole, unfortunately for us, was not 100%. When we achieved top four, that no-one expected. And the most important thing, no-one asked me in the first season to finish top four in the Champions League. They asked me in two years in the Champions League."

Chelsea have gone to the top of the Premier League table for the first time in over 1300 days. They face Fulham next weekend before the players split for the international break.

Enzo Maresca comments on Chelsea's bounce back after early West Ham United goal

Enzo Maresca admitted that the start of the match did not go as planned following the injury to Cole Palmer in the warm-up. The early goal from the home side made things harder for Chelsea, and the manager praised his players for reacting well. He said:

"The start was not the best in the way we planned with Cole Palmer's injury and conceding a goal after five minutes, but the reaction from the players is something that is very good to me. Especially you could see how confident they were about the game plan. They stuck to the game plan on and off the ball and continued in the same way. I am very happy, very impressed."

The Blues were held to a goalless draw in their first match of the season at home by Crystal Palace.

