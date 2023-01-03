Marca put out statement about Cristiano Ronaldo's reported special clause regarding Newcastle United 

MARCA have confirmed that their previous report on the Newcastle United clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract is inaccurate. The Spanish publication apologized, but has not taken down the article that still carries the information.

The report on Monday morning claimed that Ronaldo had an escape clause in the contract at Al Nassr.

AlNassr FC @AlNassrFC_EN



Mrsool Park

🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan

7pm



#HalaRonaldo All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first timeMrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa 🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan7pm All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time 🔥⌛️📍 Mrsool Park @VictoryArena_sa 🗓️ Tomorrow, 3 Jan🕗 7pm#HalaRonaldo 💛 https://t.co/o2z8p1dnW4

The report said Ronaldo would be allowed to join Newcastle United in the summer if they managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League — a competition he still wants to play in.

After the report was widely covered, the Spanish publication took to Twitter to admit their mistake. Their statement read:

MARCA @marca @DeadlineDayLive Our information was Cristiano would sign and Cristiano signed by Al Nassr. No info about Newcastle in Cristiano's contract. Cheers. @DeadlineDayLive Our information was Cristiano would sign and Cristiano signed by Al Nassr. No info about Newcastle in Cristiano's contract. Cheers.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he picked Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed he picked Al Nassr as his next club because of their vision. The former Real Madrid star added that the country's recent performances at the FIFA World Cup were also inspiring.

He said:

"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential. I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment."

Reports suggest the move was because the Saudi Arabian side were ready to hand the Portuguese star €200 million a season — a deal no European side were close to matching. Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has defended the decision to join Al Nassar and told The Metro:

"I'm not sure what clubs [were in] but the clubs he wanted to come in just didn't. Ultimately, it is crazy money for him. It will be a bit different for him, it will be a different experience for him. But regardless, he is a legend of game and whatever people say, as a Manchester United fan, he will always be a legend at the club."

He added:

"We achieved so much when he was there, we have to wish him the best. There isn't long left now, he just needs to enjoy it and play as much as we can. It is a bit different for him but it also depends on what the family all agree on and what they all agree on too."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled by Al Nassr on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes