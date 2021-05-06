Marcel Desailly advises Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United

Former France international Marcel Desailly has advised Manchester United star Paul Pogba to leave the club.

The former Juventus midfielder, who is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Red Devils, has generated interest from both Real Madrid and Juventus but could end up extending his stay at Manchester United.

The Frenchman has been in phenomenal form in recent months, and his healthy relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be a reason why he could extend his stay at Manchester United. However, Desailly believes Pogba could be better off leaving the Premier League giants.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, the former World Cup winner said that his countryman has not realised his full potential at Manchester United. Desailly also seemed to suggest that Pogba’s current team is partly to blame for that.

“No, not yet, not yet, but not especially because he’s not committed. Probably because the elements around him are not fitting with his quality, his state of mind. He needs a good city. He needs a good team who play for him. He needs a coach who understands him,” said Desailly.

Desailly also pointed out that the Manchester United midfielder tends to work better as a part of a double pivot in midfield. That's because he has the freedom to roam, similar to the role he carries out in the national team.

“Out of four elements to make Pogba the best...if only two of the elements are there, it’s not enough for him to express himself. There is two out of four (at Manchester United), so probably he has to go somewhere else to gain an extra one to potentially be able to show that consistency and that talent he has and shine in the football world.”

Manchester United need Pogba next season

Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are second in the Premier League, with five games to go. The Red Devils also have one foot in the Europa League final, thanks to a 6-2 lead over AS Roma in the first leg of their semi-final at home.

Solskjaer’s team has been in fabulous form in recent months, and Paul Pogba has been central to their resurgence.

Manchester United will open talks with Paul Pogba about a new £400K-a-week contract this month. #MUFC [Mirror] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 1, 2021

The Frenchman has also brought the best out of Bruno Fernandes, so Manchester United will be desperate to ensure that the duo's partnership continues beyond the summer. The Red Devils will now hope that Paul Pogba finally puts pen to paper and pens a contract extension soon.