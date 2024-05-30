Marcelo predicts score line and goalscorers for Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League final

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo expects Los Blancos to secure a 3-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 1).

The Spanish giants go into this tie as favorites after managing to win La Liga by a 10-point margin. Moreover, their German opposition, Borussia Dortmund, who have only won this competition once, back in 1997, finished fifth in the Bundesliga this year.

Real Madrid have racked up 14 Champions League trophies over the years, the highest for any European club. Claiming that Los Blancos should be able to get the job done, the Brazilian said (via Madrid Xtra):

"UCL final? I want a calm 3-0 win. Goals from Kroos, Modric, and Vini."

Of the three goalscorers named by Marcelo, Vinicius Junior is the most likely to get on the scoresheet. This season, the Brazil international has made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 11 assists.

Both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are unlikely players to find the back of the net in the final. The Croatian has found the net just twice in 45 matches across competitions this campaign. On the other hand, the German midfielder has netted just once in 47 matches in all competitions.

In the semifinals, Real Madrid managed to defeat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, got the better of Paris Saint-Germain, beating the French side 2-0 on aggregate.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid midfielder is set to miss Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League final that they will be without midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France international has suffered a stress injury in his left foot that is set to keep him out of action for a few weeks. However, claiming that the 24-year-old is likely to recover in time for the European Championships in mid-June, Ancelotti said (via beIN Sports):

"He is doing individual work, he won't make it for the final, he is ruled out. I think he can recover for the Euro."

Tchouameni has started seven of his eight Champions League appearances this season and played a key role in his team's success in the knockout stages. The Frenchman has played in midfield and also deputized at centre-back due to multiple injuries in that area.