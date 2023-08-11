Marcelo reacts as Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane enjoys holiday in Spain

Marcelo reacted on social media as Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane uploaded a holiday snap on Instagram. The legendary midfielder, who also set gold standards as a coach, visited the Spanish city of Bilbao with his family.

The Algeria-born Frenchman posted a photo of himself alongside his family on social media and captioned it:

"Visiting Bilbao."

Marcelo, who played under Zidane for Real Madrid, liked the post. The left-back played 164 games under Zidane and scored ten goals alongside providing 39 assists. He was a key part of the team that won three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, between 2016 and 2018.

Marcelo now plays for the Brazilian club Fluminense. He was recently involved in an unfortunate incident during a Copa Libertadores clash against Argentinos Juniors.

The Brazilian stepped on Argentinos star Luciano Sanchez's leg by accident, which caused a leg break. Marcelo posted a social media message after the incident:

"Today I had to experience a very difficult moment on the pitch. Without wanting to, he injured a professional partner. I want to achieve the best possible recovery,@luciano.sanchez03. All the strength of the world!"

What Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane said about managing PSG

Zinedine Zidane became a Real Madrid legend during his two stints as manager, winning titles galore.

He managed players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. He was recently asked if he would like to take charge of PSG and manage someone like Kylian Mbappe. Zidane said (via L'Equipe):

"When you are a coach and there is a player like him, of course you want to coach him. A lot of things can happen. It could be done one day. He's a player who wears the France team shirt well. In any case, I admire what he does. It's beautiful. It's strong."

Mbappe, though, looks set to leave the Parisians, and Los Blancos are his most likely next destination. Hence, Mbappe playing under Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish club might not be a far-fetched idea.