  • Marcelo reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo pens note to former teammate as he announces retirement

Marcelo reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo pens note to former teammate as he announces retirement

By Okenna Okere
Modified Feb 06, 2025 17:59 GMT
Real Madrid CF Celebrates Winning The UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 - Source: Getty

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell message for him. The Brazilian announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, February 6.

Marcelo, 36, in a video on X, announced his decision to officially call it quits from the game. Following his announcement, several fans and former teammates of the Brazilian defender reacted by sending him messages, including Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr star congratulated Marcelo on his incredible career in a post on his social media handles. He highlighted their friendship and achievements while playing together at Real Madrid, writing:

"My brother, what an incredible career! We have lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for my life. Thank you for everything, friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of your life."
Marcelo reacted to Ronaldo's message to him by reposting with the caption:

"Meu irmão," which translates to "My brother," alongside a heart emoji.

In 2021, Marcelo became the first non-Spainard to be named Real Madrid's captain in 117 years. He spent 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 25 trophies. He enjoyed spells with Greek club Olympiacos and Brazilian side Fluminese after leaving Los Blancos at the end of the 2021-22 season.

While Marcelo has decided to hang his boots at 36, Cristiano Ronaldo who recently turned 40 is still active with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

When Marcelo named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has played with

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo once named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has played with. He also hailed the Portuguese as the most complete player he has ever seen. He told reporters about the Ronaldo in 2017 (via Planet Football):

“I have played with Brazilian Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Van Nistelrooy but Cristiano is the best I have played with. He is the most complete player I’ve ever seen.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a strong camaraderie at Real Madrid. They shared the pitch 332 times for Los Blancos, registering 33 joint-goal contributions. The pair also guided Madrid to several trophies including two LaLiga crowns and four Champions Leagues titles.

Edited by Aditya Singh
