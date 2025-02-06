"More than a teammate, a companion for my life" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to ex-Real Madrid mate Marcelo as he retires

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that his friend Marcelo is more than just a teammate. The Portuguese superstar made this comment while reacting to the retirement announcement of Marcelo from professional football on Thursday, February 6.

In a post via his official X handle, Ronaldo shared his thoughts about Marcelo's retirement from professional football. He wrote on X:

"My brother, what an incredible career! We have lived a lot together, years of achievements, victories and unforgettable moments. More than a teammate, a companion for my life. Thank you for everything, friend. I wish you all the best in this new stage of your life.”

Marcelo joined Madrid from Fluminense in January 2007 for a reported €6.50 million, and he's arguably one of the best left-backs to ever feature for the club. In 546 games, he scored 38 goals and registered 103 assists for Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo joined the Madrid-based side from Manchester United for a reported €94 million in July 2009. In 438 games, he scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists for Madrid.

Both players had a formidable partnership on the pitch and combined for 33 goals in 332 games for Los Blancos. The duo won several trophies together, including the 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018 UEFA Champions League trophies at the Bernabeu.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left the Bernabeu to join Juventus for a reported €117 million in July 2018. Meanwhile, Marcelo left Madrid as a free agent to join Olympiacos FC in September 2022.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed at Al-Nassr FC this season?

Al-Nassr v Al Wasl - AFC Champions League Elite West Region - Source: Getty

Amidst all the challenges at Al-Nassr this season, Ronaldo has been excellent on the pitch. The veteran who recently turned 40 is arguably proving that age is just a number.

In 25 appearances, the Portuguese skipper has scored 23 goals and registered four assists. In the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season, he's the top-scorer with 15 goals under his belt.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are ranked fourth in the standings having secured 38 points from 18 league games. They are eight points behind league leaders Al-Hilal who have registered 46 points. Al-Nassr will take on Al Feiha in their next league game on Friday (February 7).

