Marco Reus picks the player who has the quality to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund captain and Germany international Marco Reus believes that his teammate Jadon Sancho has enough quality to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the coming years and establish himself in the upper echelons of the game.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the game following his move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

In three years with the Bundesliga side, Marco Reus' English teammate has scored 35 goals and provided 45 assists in 102 games in all competitions, with his form seeing him linked with Manchester United for most of the summer.

However, with just four days left to go before the close of the transfer window, it looks likely that Jadon Sancho could spend another season with BVB, something that comes as a bit of welcome news to Marco Reus.

Jadon Sancho was instrumental in helping Dortmund come from two goals down to draw level against Bayern Munich in the DFB Super Cup. Even though Dortmund eventually lost the game, Marco Reus was pleased with the performance of Jadon Sancho and considers it as 'great news' that the youngster is still at the club.

"We get a lot of points because of his goals and assists, so he's an important player for us," Marco Reus had told Sky Sports Germany ahead of Dortmund’s DFL Super Cup meeting with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

"As for whether he becomes as big as the other two (Messi or Ronaldo), we'll see. He needs time and experience, and it will be important how he manages the times when things don't go so well. But he has the confidence and the quality," Marco Reus continued.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been by far the most dominant players of their generation, and the performance levels of the pair in the last decade is unrivalled by any other.

However, regardless of how superhuman their abilities are, they will not go on forever, and with each passing year, the reality of a football world without the iconic pair becomes more glaring.

Attention has understandably turned to the young players who could take over the mantle as the best players of their generation. Kylian Mbappe is universally acknowledged as the standout player of this generation.

A case can also be made to consider Jadon Sancho in the list. While his extraordinary abilities and talent might not be in doubt, it remains to be seen if he is able to maintain the same level of performance for a longer period.