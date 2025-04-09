Marco van Basten names his favorites to win UEFA Champions League after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season following Arsenal's 3-0 win over Real Madrid. Mikel Arteta's side thrashed reigning European champions Real Madrid at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.
Declan Rice scored two stunning free kicks, while Mikel Merino scored the third goal for Arsenal. With 15-time European champions on the back foot, Marco van Basten believes PSG are now the favorites for the Champions League.
PSG defeated Liverpool on penalties in the Round of 16 and will take on Aston Villa in the quarter-finals. Van Basten has also lavished praise on Luis Enrique's side for their excellent brand of football. The former Ajax and AC Milan striker said, as quoted by Metro:
"I saw PSG play against Liverpool. That was special. I hope they continue in that vein. They are capable of beating Arsenal. Then you get the final PSG against Barcelona. Then I’ll go for Paris for the fun of it, who can finally win the Champions League."
The three-time Ballon d'Or winner added:
"They’ve been investing and hoping for about fifteen years. Manchester City, a comparable team, has managed it. But PSG has nothing yet. Sooner or later it has to happen. They now have a team that plays spectacular football."
In the other quarter-final on Tuesday, April 9, Inter Milan secured a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich. On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund will take on Barcelona while PSG will be up against Borussia Dortmund.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti fires warning shots at Arsenal following 3-0 defeat
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that they should not be written off ahead of their second leg in the Champions League quarter-final. Los Blancos were completely outplayed by Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's side secured a 3-0 win. Speaking after the game, Carlo Ancelotti said, as quoted by The Mirror:
"If you look at the game tonight, there is no chance. But football changes. No one expected that Rice scores two set pieces. He did that tonight. Football, anything can happen. A lot of times, something happens in the Bernabeu."
Real Madrid will look to bounce back following two back-to-back defeats in LaLiga and Champions League. They will take on Alaves in the LaLiga on Sunday, April 23. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be up against Brentford on Saturday, April 12, in the Premier League.