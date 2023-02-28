Marco van Basten takes aim at Virgil van Dijk again after Liverpool's 5-2 hammering against Real Madrid

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has questioned Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk's leadership abilities following the Reds' 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Van Dijk was made the captain of the Netherlands national team in 2018 and led the side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As one of the most senior players at Liverpool, he has also worn the armband for the club on several occasions.

However, Van Basten is not convinced about the central defender's leadership abilities. The Dutch legend initially raised concerns about Van Dijk during the World Cup. He said:

"You go in front very quickly, and then I think a thought arises: OK, we are ahead, we have to defend. But that is something that does not help us. I think Virgil should play the leading role in that. He talks a lot but says nothing."

The Dutch captain responded to the criticism by saying that it's easy for someone to make statements while sitting inside a studio. That, though, has not stopped Van Basten from questioning Van Dijk's abilities.

Real Madrid's 5-2 drubbing of Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie has given the former striker another reason to slam Van Dijk. He said that the former Southampton star has to take on more responsibility in organising his defence and giving instructions to teammates.

Van Basten said on Dutch television channel Ziggo Sport (via Voetbal Primeur):

"It can happen that he plays less. It's a fact that he is a great footballer, but he has not taken the lead enough. As a leader, he must be the one who does everything to keep the loss suffered to a minimum. Organising your defence, coaching the team ... It's something the team needs. He's (supposed to be) the boss of the defence."

How has Van Dijk fared for Liverpool this season?

The Reds, who won the domestic cup double last term, have been far from their best this season. They sit seventh in the Premier League, nine points off the top four.

Manchester United have succeeded them as the new EFL Cup winners, while The Reds have also been knocked out of the FA Cup, where they were also the holders. Liverpool now face the risk of crashing out of the Champions League after losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Van Dijk is among the Liverpool players who have struggled to reach their top form this season. He has helped them keep just nine clean sheets in 27 games across competitions.

