Marco Verratti adds fuel to Lionel Messi-to-PSG rumours

Marco Verratti has become the latest player to openly express his desire to play alongside Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder is the fifth PSG member to talk about Messi's possible transfer to the club after Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, sporting director Leonardo and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is currently in the balance. He has a big decision to make at the end of the season, and reports suggest that Manchester City are in the race to sign him.

Marco Verratti has now claimed he would love to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona as it would give him the opportunity to see Neymar and the Argentine combine once again. He was talking to Canal+ when he said:

"Of course, I would like to play with Messi. To have him in the squad would be something magnificent, one more thing that football would give to me. I would give the ball to Neymar and Messi and stay behind to just enjoy watching them a bit. It would be amazing to have him with us, another present for me from football."

PSG are among the clubs who have been actively linked with Lionel Messi and are doing their best to convince the Barcelona star to join them. Neymar is also reportedly trying to lure the Argentine to Paris.

When will Lionel Messi decide his Barcelona future?

While tabloids regularly speculate on Lionel Messi's future, the Argentine is waiting until the end of the season to make a decision.

Last week, Goal reported that the Barcelona star was fed up with all the rumours linking him with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The report also claims that Lionel Messi has had no contact with any club and is entirely focused on Barcelona's season right now.

The possibility of staying at Barcelona has also not been ruled out, and some reports claim that it would all depend on the upcoming elections and the club's financial status.

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis right now, and reports claim that the debt has crossed €1 billion.