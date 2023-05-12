Marcus Rashford injury news: Erik ten Hag issues worrying update regarding the Manchester United star's fitness ahead of Wolves clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an injury update on Marcus Rashford ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, May 13.

The Red Devils will host 13th-placed Wolves in an attempt to break their two-game losing streak. United lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United in their previous two games.

In a big blow, however, they could be without their top scorer Marcus Rashford for the clash on Saturday. Ten Hag stated that the English winger has a leg injury and could miss the game.

Meanwhile, defender Raphael Varane will be back in action for Manchester United after a month. He suffered a foot injury during their 2-2 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla in April.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Wolves, Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“He has a problem, an injury on his leg, so he is a big question mark for tomorrow. But we are happy Rapha Varane is back. [Rashford] is doubtful, more than doubtful. So [there is] a big question mark.”

Rashford, 25, has been excellent for Manchester United this season. He has scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 games across competitions. Hence, he will be a big miss if unavailable.

However, the Red Devils will be buoyed by the return of Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine returned to the bench in their last game after being out injured since March 12. Speaking on the 18-year-old, Ten Hag said:

“He has one more week training, definitely. Yeah, so he is available and we have seen he can bring something extra in the team.”

Manchester United are currently fourth in the standings, with 63 points from 34 games.

Manchester United hoping to consolidate top four position amidst Liverpool pressure

A top-four position in the Premier League table seemed nailed-on for Manchester United a few weeks ago. However, their recent results and Liverpool's resurgence has put the Red Devils under pressure.

They have won just two of their last five league games, losing the previous two. United are currently just one point above Liverpool with a game in hand. They next face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have seen a good resurgence under Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves have won three of their last five league games, beating Aston Villa 1-0 in their previous game.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, with Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal of the game. It is certainly a big game for the Red Devils as they hope to secure a top-four finish.

