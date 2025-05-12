Marcus Rashford reacts with 2-word message as Lamine Yamal appears to mock Jude Bellingham after Barcelona win vs Real Madrid

Marcus Rashford responded to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's Instagram post following the Catalans' 4-3 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, May 11. In the post in question, Yamal appeared to mock Rashford's compatriot Jude Bellingham.

Ad

Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan in the semi-finals last week. After the game, Inter star Alessandro Bastoni shared an Instagram image featuring Lamine Yamal at his feet during a tackle in the match. Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and former defender Sergio Ramos were spotted liking the post.

In the same weekend, Barcelona beat Real Madrid for the fourth time this season in a Clasico, with Yamal scoring once in the match. Yamal seemingly hit back at Bellingham for liking Bastoni's post as he shared images of himself after scoring. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Mm, Ryan vaccinated (like this one too😜)"

Ad

In the comments, Marcus Rashford applauded the La Masia graduate and wrote a two-word response:

"Young King 💫"

Marcus Rashford's comment on Lamine Yamal's post (Image via Instagram/@lamineyamal)

Rashford's comment came amid the Manchester United forward being linked to Barcelona for a potential transfer this summer. It would be interesting to see Rashford combining with Yamal if he ends up joining the Catalans, as he has regained his form during his loan at Aston Villa this season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rashford's words justify Lamine Yamal's exceptional form this season. The 17-year-old has 5 G/A in four games against Real Madrid in this campaign, where La Blaugrana won all clashes. Two of these were finals, leading to Barca lifting the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey. Yamal has scored or assisted in every Clásico of this season.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal makes feelings clear after scoring in 4-3 Clasico victory over Real Madrid

Yamal - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal made bold claims after winning 4-3 against Real Madrid. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

Ad

"Barça is the club of my life, to play in a Clásico and score a goal, it's incredible. We could’ve scored more today."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lamine Yamal also weighed in on the Catalans' exit from the UCL last week, and added (via Barca Universal):

"It was a very important game to gain a considerable lead. After the Champions League match, it was very important to win, and even more so if it was against Madrid. Now is the time to enjoy it. (...) I told my mother, the Champions League comes every year. We will keep trying, but today was important to win to get closer to the league title."

Sunday's Clasico win has brought Barcelona very close to winning LaLiga, establishing a seven-point lead over Real Madrid. They need two more points, i.e., a win against Espanyol on May 15, to officially lift their 28th LaLiga title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More