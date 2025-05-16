Marcus Rashford responds after Amad Diallo celebrates reaching Europa League final with Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has lauded Amad Diallo on social media after the Red Devils' 4-1 UEFA Europa League semi-final win against Athletic Club.

Ad

Earlier this Thursday (May 8), the Red Devils secured a place in the UEFA Europa League final after defeating Athletic 7-1 on aggregate. Diallo was brought on in the 62nd minute of the second leg and the winger laid out one assist as a substitute.

After the end of the clash, Diallo posted on Instagram with a caption:

"See you in Bilbao."

Rashford left a one-word reply in the comment section of the post:

Ad

Trending

"Baller 🔥"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Diallo, 22, recently returned from a lengthy ankle injury and is thought to regain full fitness in the near future. The Ivorian has contributed 10 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Rashford, on the other hand, has scored just four goals and provided six assists in 17 overall matches since joining Aston Villa on a loan transfer.

Paul Scholes backs Manchester United star linked with an exit to emerge as vital player

When asked if Alejandro Garnacho can still pop up as an important star at Manchester United, Red Devils icon Paul Scholes replied to TNT Sports (h/t Metro):

Ad

"I think he can. He's perfect in a regular 4-3-3. He will be a real threat. He needs to tidy up his decision-making and finishing, sometimes his final ball is a bit rash but he's a young player so that's to be expected. I fear we will see him for £50 million to £60 million for PSR reasons. I fear he will end up scoring 25 to 30 goals for somebody else, that's how good I think this lad can be."

Ad

Opining on Garnacho's future at his former team, Scholes commented:

"Shoehorning him into this system might be tricky, I'm struggling to find a position for him in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system. I don't want them to sell him, I hate the thought of that, but I think they could do. I wouldn't like it. He frustrates me but he's often the biggest threat for Manchester United."

Ad

Garnacho, 20, has started 36 of his 55 total appearances for his side this season. He has found the back of the net 11 times and laid out 10 assists, featuring in 3,500 minutes of club action this term.

Expand Tweet

The Argentine is reportedly a transfer target for Chelsea and Napoli now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More