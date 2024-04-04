Marcus Rashford's brother sends message to Manchester United legend Gary Neville following his comments about star in his podcast

Marcus Rashford's brother took to social media and responded to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who shared his concerns about the young striker's current form. Rashford's brother didn't like what Neville said and called him out on Instagram.

"I completely understand podcasts and how they work, but if ou have genuine concerns, pick up the phone. We know each other or have crossed paths. Airing so called concerns for the public to have an opinion is bad mind and for clickbait in my eyes. The fun fact is that most of these shows or ex pros have asked for exclusives," Marcus Rashford's brother wrote on his post.

Gary Neville voiced his concerns on the condition of the young striker and believes that something is not right and Marcus Rashford is unhappy at the moment.

"He's not right, and it's not just a case of him not playing well, he doesn't look happy. I'm looking at him and thinking, I am worried about him, Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast, via The Mirror.

"We know there's been a couple of instances this season, he's come under pressure and his form has been bad, but I look at him and think that's not right. It's not a lad that's grown up with the freedom and spirit of playing for Manchester United as a kid," he added.

Rashford has appeared in 36 games across all competitions for the Red Devils this season with just eight goals and six assists.

Manchester United not willing to let Marcus Rashford go, says coach Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag made it clear that the Red Devils have no desire to let Marcus Rashford go and view him as a cornerstone of their system.

"He should be part of this project. It is not a subject we talk about. We did not sign him last season for five years with the intention to sell him now," Ten Hag recently said, via BBC.

Rashford is under contract with the club through the summer of 2028. Manchester United are sixth in the English Premier League standings with 48 points and their spot in the UEFA Champions League next season is in jeopardy. They are 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, having played two fewer games.

