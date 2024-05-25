Marcus Rashford sends message on Instagram after being reduced to tears when Manchester United won FA Cup vs Manchester City

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford sent a message on social media after the FA Cup final win against Manchester City. The Red Devils earned a 2-1 win at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

Rashford was reduced to tears following the win. The Englishman has endured a difficult season individually and collectively and was also left out of England's UEFA Euro 2024 squad.

Rashford was visibly emotional after the FA Cup final triumph. He sent a heartfelt message on social media, writing:

"People want to know what Man United means to me."

Rashford's commitment to the club has often been questioned this season and fans have been skeptical of his attitude on the pitch. He hasn't had the best season in terms of performances as well. He finishes the season with eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances across competitions.

Rashford, however, is one of the few local players in the team. He is also a product of United's academy. Rashford's reaction after the FA Cup final showed what Manchester United means to the player.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo (30' and 39' respectively) got on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. Jeremy Doku scored a consolation goal (87') for City. Rashford found the back of the net once but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Marcus Rashford played a crucial role in Manchester United's second goal

Marcus Rashford played only 14 successful passes in Manchester United's win against Manchester City. He played only one key pass. That key pass, however, was crucial to United's second goal.

Rashford switched the play brilliantly to find Alejandro Garnacho, who found Bruno Fernandes, who eventually played a stunning pass to set Mainoo up. The youngster held his nerves to score from close range.

Rashford has struggled for form this season. The England snub for Euro 2024 was also a big blow. The attacker needed to show a reaction and he did that. However, fans will expect him to put on more prominent match-winning displays in the future.