"Maresca is an absolutely incredible manager", "Winning the prem" - Social media explodes as Chelsea defeat Wolves 6-2

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to express their joy following the side's emphatic win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Blues secured a scintillating 6-2 victory over Wolves at the Molineux on Sunday, August 25.

After a disappointing outing against Manchester City on match week one, the Blues produced a decent performance for their first league win of the season. It took just two minutes for the west London club to break the deadlock through striker Nicolas Jackson.

However, Matheus Cunha leveled the score for the home side in the 27th minute with a close-range finish. Chelsea took the lead again in the 45th minute through a sublime Cole Palmer lob. Gary O'Neil's side, though, equaled the score just before halftime thanks to summer signing Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The London club came out rampaging in the second half. Palmer and Noni Madueke combined thrice for a 14-minute hat trick for the former PSV Eindhoven man. Summer returnee Joao Felix also came off the bench to add another for the West London club.

Fans were delighted with the result of the game and have taken to social media to share their reactions:

"Congratulations, this's just the beginning. Chelsea is coming strong. This is Chelsea, the pride of London," an excited fan wrote.

"What a performance", the club's USA-based X account added.

"WE HAVE ARRIVED!", a third fan chimed in.

"Goal Feast. This season is looking promising for the Blues," another fan said after bring impressed with the match scoreline.

Check out other reactions below:

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke bags second Premier League hat-trick of the season

Noni Madueke was one of the standout performers for the Blues in their 6-2 victory over Wolves on Sunday, August 25. The 22-year-old was an unused substitute in matchday one versus Manchester City but was given a place in the starting XI by the coach this time around.

It is fair to say that he repaid the manager's trust in him by bagging home his first hat-trick in Chelsea's colors. All three of Madueke's goals were assisted by Cole Palmer, who was also on the scoresheet.

Madueke becomes the second player to score a hat-trick in the 2024-25 Premier League season. His milestone came less than 24 hours after that of Erling Haaland. The Norweigan registered the first hat-trick of the campaign in City's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 24.

