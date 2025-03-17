"Maresca can’t win nothing with him", "Don't know why he still plays" - Chelsea fans call out star after their 1-0 loss to Arsenal

A section of Chelsea fans online ripped into Robert Sanchez for his performance during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday (March 16). The Spanish shot stopper had an afternoon to forget as the Blues succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Going into the match, both teams were poised to strengthen their place in the Premier League’s top four. However, Arsenal were the top dog among the two teams.

So, in what didn’t come as a surprise to many, the Gunners started dominating proceedings from the onset. Their dominance continued until the 20th minute when makeshift striker Mikel Merino flicked a header past Robert Sanchez from Martin Odegaard’s corner.

After taking the lead, Arsenal took their foot off the gas, and it could have cost them when Marc Cucurella’s effort slipped out from David Raya’s hands. The Gunners’ goalkeeper was granted a let-off when the ball went wide of the post.

Chelsea made a quiet start to the second half, but as the game went on, they started gaining momentum. But despite having most of the ball, they barely laid a glove on their London rivals. The scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle, which means the Gunners secured all three points.

Despite making four saves in the entirety of the game, Robert Sanchez’s error-prone behavior was evident once again. The Chelsea goalkeeper misplaced a few passes, which Arsenal failed to capitalize on. Simply put, Sanchez flapped at just about everything.

After the match, fans on X slammed the former Brighton man for his performance. One user wrote:

''Enzo Maresca can’t win nothing with Sanchez."

Another tweeted:

''They didn't deserve it. We didn't deserve it either. Our injuries showed and honestly the difference was our stupid goalkeeper. I don't know why Sanchez still plays I really don't. Nkunku is just walking around the pitch."

''Sorry to say this, but i think Robert Sanchez is naturally an Idiot,'' @DoiboBenson wrote.

''Sanchez is one of your biggest problems,'' @Somadina_Godwin added.

''Sanchez made us lose this match," @Scaryhourz1 asserted.

''Embarrassing. Sanchez should be playing in the MLS," @frenchalicious opined.

What Enzo Maresca said about Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca believes Arsenal’s set-piece strategy was the deciding factor in his side’s 1-0 loss at the Emirates on Sunday. The Italian manager admitted that his side weren't at their best in the opening 20 minutes but felt they matched their London rivals in the second half.

Maresca said (via the club’s website):

''We struggled a little bit at the beginning, the first 20 minutes. After that we started to control the game and create some chances."

''The game was 50/50 in the second half. The big difference was set-piece strategy. We competed well, the game was there. They scored a set-piece, they are masters at that. It is a shame, but my feeling is that we are going in the right direction.''

Chelsea remain rooted in the fourth position on the league table. They will next be in action against Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

