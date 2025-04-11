Mariano Diaz makes feelings clear about inheriting Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid before giving it up for Eden Hazard

Former Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz has revealed that he asked for Cristiano Ronaldo's fabled No. 7 shirt after returning to the club in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese superstar left the LaLiga giants that summer after nine successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos had moved quickly to bring Mariano Diaz back from Lyon and even handed him the coveted No. 7 shirt. However, the weight of Ronaldo's shirt proved too heavy for the Dominican Republic international, who failed to live up to expectations.
Speaking to Relevo, Diaz pointed out that Eden Hazard had also struggled with the No. 7 shirt.
"The number 7? It was my decision. I set myself that challenge, trying to play with the number 7, but if you don't play, then it's normal that a lot of people criticize that. But it's happened to Hazard, and to other players on other teams," Diaz said.
Real Madrid roped in Eden Hazard the following year to replacement Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mariano had to give up his No. 7 shirt. The player went on to add that he had no issues about passing on the coveted shirt number to the Belgian.
"Number 7 to Hazard? It didn't hurt me. I could have left that summer. I understand that Hazard is coming, and it's also something that could benefit the club. Let Hazard wear the number 7, he came as a star signing. I don't give it any importance," said Diaz (via Madrid Xtra's X handle).
Hazard had an underwhelming stint with Real Madrid, managing just seven goals and 12 assists from 76 games before leaving in 2023. Vinicius Junior currently dons the No. 7 shirt for Los Blancos.
How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo score for Real Madrid?
Cristiano Ronaldo initially wore the No. 9 shirt at Real Madrid after arriving from Manchester United in the summer of 2009. After Raul's departure the following year, Ronaldo pulled on the No. 7 jersey, and the rest, as they say, is history.
The Portuguese superstar registered 450 goals from 438 games for the LaLiga champions, and is their record goalscorer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted 16 trophies during his stint with Los Blancos, including four of his five Champions League titles.
Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to move to Juventus. After three seasons at Turin and a brief second coming at Manchester United, Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.