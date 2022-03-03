Marina Granovskaia ‘unlikely’ to stay at Chelsea as Roman Abramovich puts club up for sale - Reports

Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck are reportedly set to follow Roman Abramovich through the exit doors at Chelsea.

The Russian billionaire bought the club in 2003, and Bruce Buck played a key role in brokering the deal. The American lawyer has served as the club's chairperson since February 2004, but is now being tipped to leave the office.

Meanwhile, Marina Granovskaia became the club's director after serving Abramovich for over ten years. She won the award for best football director at the club last year, but is now unlikely to continue at the club.

Roman Abramovich has put Chelsea up for sale

The Russian billionaire invested in Chelsea in 2003. He has continued to pump in money throughout his 19-year-stay at the club, helping the Blues win several trophies.

However, in light of the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich's reported connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin have put him in a spot of bother. Abramovich has often been criticised in the past for the way he has accumulated his wealth.

In light of recent events, sanctions are being placed on Russia and people with any connection with the nation's government. Abramovich swiftly moved to put the club under stewardship last week. There were calls in the UK parliament on Wednesday to take sanctions against Abramovich.

After days of intense speculation, the Russian, on Wednesday, announced that he is selling the club after almost two decades.

Abramovich said in this regard:

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners."

The billionaire also confirmed that he is writing off the £1.5 billion loan the club owes him, saying:

“The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club."

The Chelsea owner further confirmed that the proceeds of the sale would go towards war-relief efforts in Ukraine. He said:

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

Chelsea secure shaky win to reach FA Cup quarter-final

Hours after Abramovich announced about selling the club, the Blues were away at Luton Town in the FA Cup. The fifth-round tie was supposed to be a straightforward affair for the reigning European champions.

However, Thomas Tuchel put out a much-changed line-up after the exertions in the shootout defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley on Sunday. Among many changes, Ruben Loftus-Cheek was played at centre-back, while Romelu Lukaku also started.

In a shaky first-half performance, the visitors twice fell behind, before Werner and Lukaku struck late on at Kenilworth Road to take the Blues through to the last eight.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to Burnley.

