Mario Melchiot predicts result of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League clash

Former player Mario Melchiot has predicted the result of Barcelona's marquee clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 13).

The two European giants have been drawn in the same group, which also has Inter Milan and Viktoria Plezn. Both Barcelona and Bayern registered wins in their campaign opener. Bayern beat Inter 2-0, while Barcelona hammered Viktoria Plezn 5-1.

The two teams will now face each other on matchweek 2. Predicting the outcome of the game on ESPN, Melchiot said:

"I think it's very difficult to go there and win. I think Barcelona is in great form, but I still think the Germans won't allow it to make it that easy. Never. They never did, and it will never be."

The former Chelsea defender added:

"So that's why I feel like one team is in form with one team that makes it difficult for you, it is going to be a draw."

The game will have an added incentive for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich earlier this summer. The Polish striker has hit the ground running at his new club, registering a hat-trick in matchweek 1.

Lewandowski could have a point to prove when he returns to his old stomping ground after reports of a rift between the player and club this summer.

Both Bayern and Barcelona are in decent form in their respective league as well. Bayern have won three and drawn as many games in the Bundesliga and are third in the table, two points off surprise leaders Union Berlin.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are second in the La Liga standings with 13 points from five games. After drawing their first game against Rayo Vallecano, the Blaugrana are on a four-game winning streak. Lewandowski is the highest scorer in the league, with six goals. He has also registered two assists.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are amongst favourites to win Champions League this season

The Champions League has a host of big names competing for the trophy. Barcelona and Bayern are amongst the favourites to go all the way this season.

Alongside Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City, these two teams are capable of lifting the coveted European trophy. Bayern last won the competition in the 2019-20 season, while Barca's last triumph came in the 2014-15 season - with both wins coming as part of continental trebles.

