Mark Goldbridge makes bold prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester City clash

UK radio presenter Mark Goldbridge has backed Arsenal to win when they meet last season's title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

The Gunners host a City side that suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on September 30. Pep Guardiola's men were without Rodri who is currently undergoing a suspension and will also miss the clash against Mikel Arteta's Reds.

However, Sunday's hosts could also be without one of their star players in Bukayo Saka. He picked up a knock in his side's 2-1 loss to Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

Manchester City head into the clash at the Emirates at the top of the league with a one-point lead over the third-placed Gunners. However, Arteta's men are still unbeaten in the Premier League.

Goldbridge referred to Rodri and Saka's absences when giving his take on the battle at the Emirates. The YouTuber told talkSPORT:

"I think that without Rodri, Man City are a different team completely and Arsenal have to win this game. Even a draw I think would be a good result."

Goldbridge reckons if Saka misses the clash against Manchester City it will be hugely detrimental to the Gunners:

"I felt that Arsenal had a really good opportunity with no Rodri because Man City have to play in a different way but without Saka, I think that's going to be a mental block for Arsenal."

However, after much deliberation, the YouTuber opted for a home win which would mark Arteta's first-ever league victory over Guardiola in seven attempts:

"They've always got a chance at the Emirates, the atmosphere is alot better there over the last 18 months than it ever has been. I'm gonna go with an Arsenal win because I think they've got to believe it. They need to put the performance in, Man City are gettable, they are beatable."

Manchester City came out on top both times when the two sides met in the league last season. However, Arsenal did win this season's curtain-raising Community Shield clash between last season's title rivals with a 4-1 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Arsenal fret over Bukayo Saka's availability ahead of Manchester City's visit

Bukayo Saka has been vital for the Gunners.

Arteta's decision to start Saka in the defeat to Lens midweek was questioned by many as the English winger was a doubt ahead of the north London derby. He scored in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on September 24.

Saka then also started and scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth six days later. Many felt that the Lens game was the chance for the 22-year-old to earn some rest but that didn't happen.

Instead, the Gunners' superstar picked up a muscular injury and there are now concerns if he'll be available to face Manchester City. He's been in fine form this season with five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions.