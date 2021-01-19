Mark Lawrenson backs Chelsea to pick up a win against Leicester City

Chelsea will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit in third place on the Premier League table, two points behind table-toppers Manchester United, and will be seeking a win to climb to the summit.

The Blues, on the other hand, are further down in 7th place and need all three points to keep pace with the top-four teams.

Given the talent available to both sides, the game is a hard one to call. However, Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea to get the job done in the West Midlands.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Liverpool defender said:

“Leicester will go back to the top of the table for the first time since 20 November if they beat Chelsea, and they played very well when they beat Southampton at the weekend.”

“I just have a feeling the Foxes might slip up this time, though. Aside from that win over Saints, their home form is generally not that great and they have a fitness doubt over Jamie Vardy too.

“Vardy has a sore hip that flared up on Saturday and, although he might be fit to start this game, the only way to clear it up completely is to rest him, which is hard when games come thick and fast like they are at the moment.

The 63-year-old continued:

“Chelsea are hardly flying either, mind you. They got a much-needed win over Fulham on Saturday but it was not exactly convincing, despite them being against 10 men for the whole of the second half.

“The Blues were in poor form before that game but I always thought they were capable of going on a good run, like they did at the start of the season.

He concluded:

“Having watched them, I am not so sure, but I do fancy them here. Weaker teams than them, like West Ham, Aston Villa and Fulham, have all gone to King Power Stadium and won in the league this season, and I’m backing Chelsea to do the same.”

The two sides come into this game on the back of home wins. While Leicester City dispatched Southampton 2-0, a Mason Mount goal helped Chelsea to a 1-0 win over Fulham.

Can a win over Leicester City help rejuvenate Chelsea's season?

Leicester City are third on the Premier League table

Chelsea have stuttered in recent weeks, having started the season brightly. This poor run has seen the Blues fall down the Premier League table. They are now in real danger of failing to finish in the top four.

Frank Lampard's side have so far looked unconvincing, especially in games against opposition in the top half of the table.

Chelsea have registered just one win (over West Ham) against sides currently in the top half of the league table and will be looking to improve on this record when they face the Foxes.

In contrast, Leicester City have been high-flying, led by the evergreen Jamie Vardy. James Maddison has also shone brightly following an injury-plagued start to the season.

Chelsea will, therefore, have their work cut out if they are to get the job done on Tuesday. If the visitors can step up to the plate, getting all three points is a distinct possibility.