Mark Lawrenson comments on takeover talks while predicting Sheffield United vs Manchester United scoreline

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sheffield United. He also suggested that the latest reports regarding the club's ownership should lift the team's performance on Sunday, October 22.

The Red Devils recently returned to winning ways in the league, defeating Brentford 2-1 with two last-gasp goals. They are still some way off the Premier League top four, however, and will want to string a run of favorable results to climb up the ladder.

Writing in his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson commented:

"I’m just wondering whether the latest news surrounding the buyout with have any effect on the Manchester United players. Generally it doesn’t, but I think it might actually lift them a little bit. Sheffield United struggle because they concede loads of goals – more than anyone in the league."

Predicting the scoreline, he added:

"Sheffield United 0-2 Manchester United."

Manchester United were put on sale by their owners, the Glazer family, earlier this year. After a long drawn-out process, it seems the sale is now nearing its end with reports claiming Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will become minority shareholders in the club with a 25 percent stake (via Fabrizio Romano).

How Manchester United and Sheffield United have fared so far this season

Manchester United have had a disastrous start to the league season. They are currently languishing in 10th spot with 12 points after eight matches, with four wins and as many defeats.

The Red Devils have lost both their UEFA Champions League encounters as well, against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. Erik ten Hag's men will want to find their feet soon to get back on track and build up some momentum.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are rock bottom of the league table and are yet to win a match, having lost seven and drawn one out of eight games. They have also conceded 22 goals in the English top flight so far, the most by any side in the ongoing season.