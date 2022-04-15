Mark Lawrenson delivers his verdict on the outcome of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

He believes the Blues will bounce back from their Champions League disappointment to win 2-0 over the Eagles.

Thomas Tuchel's men suffered heartbreak against Real Madrid in the UCL quarter-finals this week.

They won the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabeu 3-2 and put in a great shift. However, the first leg score of 3-1 in favor of Los Blancos was enough for the Blues to be eliminated on aggregate.

They will now shift their focus to their final chance at a trophy this season, having already won the UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Writing in his BBC column, Lawrenson predicted:

"Chelsea played so, so well on Tuesday against Real Madrid but still went out of the Champions League. That performance told us a lot about the mentality of Thomas Tuchel's side, though, and it helps them that things seem to be settling down in terms of what is happening to Chelsea off the pitch."

He added:

"They have got over the shock of the club being put up for sale and their futures being uncertain, and you just know they will be up for this tie after losing their European crown. Crystal Palace are a talented and very energetic side, but their young players will need to handle the occasion at Wembley as well as deal with Chelsea. It's a big ask."

"Very dangerous when they come forward" - Mark Lawrenson on Chelsea's attack ahead of the FA Cup semi-final

Crystal Palace come into the semifinals, having hammered Everton 4-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals. They also recently beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League and will certainly be confident of taking on the Blues.

However, Lawrenson believes that Tuchel will be able to trump Patrick Vieira's side. He wrote:

"I think Tuchel will find a way to keep Palace's front three quiet and, as we saw from the chances they created against Real, Chelsea look very dangerous when they come forward. I have a feeling they will get the job done."

The winner of this semi-final will take on the winner of the other semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool. The final is scheduled to take place on May 14 at Wembley Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar