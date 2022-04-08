Mark Lawrenson expecting a reaction from Chelsea against Southampton after a horrid week

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for Chelsea’s upcoming Premier League clash with Southampton. He has backed Thomas Tuchel’s side to return to winning ways at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, 9 April.

Chelsea have endured two crushing defeats in their last two games across competitions. Last Saturday, they fell to an embarrassing 4-1 league defeat at the hands of Watford at Stamford Bridge. Three days later, Real Madrid came to town for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. Karim Benzema's hat-trick helped Madrid to an emphatic 3-1 win in London, leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb in the return leg next week.

It's a Real Madrid thing. Only two players in Champions League history have scored a hat-trick in consecutive knockout games:Cristiano Ronaldovs Bayernvs Atlético MadridKarim Benzemavs PSGvs ChelseaIt's a Real Madrid thing. #UCL Only two players in Champions League history have scored a hat-trick in consecutive knockout games:Cristiano Ronaldo🎩 vs Bayern🎩 vs Atlético MadridKarim Benzema🎩 vs PSG🎩 vs ChelseaIt's a Real Madrid thing. #UCL https://t.co/eL3KKAm7My

Having endured two back-to-back crushing defeats, Tuchel’s team will look to end their losing streak when they travel to Southampton on Saturday. Predicting the outcome of the Premier League game, Lawrenson backed the Blues to hold firm and nick a 2-1 win at Saint Mary’s. In his column for the BBC, Lawrenson wrote:

“It's been a bad week for Chelsea, who have conceded seven goals in two home defeats, against Brentford and Real Madrid. I don't think anyone expected that, especially the 4-1 loss to the Bees. I am expecting a reaction from Thomas Tuchel's side, though. Southampton are awkward opponents but Chelsea have a point to prove.”

The Stamford Bridge outfit are currently third in the Premier League standings with 59 points from 29 matches. With a game in hand, they are 13 points behind second-placed Liverpool and five ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea will need to play with more intensity and intelligence in the return leg in Madrid

The Champions League holders will have to overturn a two-goal deficit if they are to progress to the semi-finals this season. Against a team as seasoned as Real Madrid, it seems to be a rather optimistic ask. Tuchel himself has conceded (via Sky Sports) that his side are not “alive” in the tie. However, it would be foolish for Los Blancos to write the reigning champions just yet.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Carlo Ancelotti is the first Real Madrid manager to defeat Chelsea and a team managed by Tuchel in competitive football. | Carlo Ancelotti is the first Real Madrid manager to defeat Chelsea and a team managed by Tuchel in competitive football. 📊| Carlo Ancelotti is the first Real Madrid manager to defeat Chelsea and a team managed by Tuchel in competitive football. 👏 https://t.co/LZPHYzf1C2

If the west Londoners do not concede an early goal and manage to play with higher intensity, they could make the Whites sweat in Madrid. Los Blancos centre-back Eder Militao is suspended for the return leg, which could also go in the Premier League outfit's favor. Considering they keep the pressure on and take their chances, we don’t see why Chelsea cannot make it a memorable night for the traveling fans.

The second leg of the Champions League quarter-final is set to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu next Tuesday, 12 April.

Edited by Samya Majumdar