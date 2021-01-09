Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie against Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal will continue their recent run of good form by claiming a 2-0 win at home to Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Gunners had a horrendous start to the Premier League season, which saw them in fifteenth place in the table after 14 games, just four points of the relegation zone.

Manager Mikel Arteta had found himself under massive pressure at the Emirates. The former Everton player was heavily tipped to get the sack, and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was reportedly lined up as a potential replacement.

The Spaniard has, however, overseen a mini-revival in recent weeks, with Arsenal winning three games on the bounce in the Premier League.

The Gunners are now preparing to welcome an unpredictable Newcastle side to the Emirates on Saturday as they look to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Former Liverpool star Lawrenson is expecting to see the home side to cruise to a comfortable win over Newcastle.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, he said:

"The FA Cup will again be important for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta but their main aim will be to make the top four."

"They have lost eight of their 17 league games so far but, with everyone above them taking points off each other, they are still just about in that race. Not many people will expect Newcastle to win this tie, but what they have to do is go out and give it a proper go. There's no point in them just sitting back and making no attempt to score."

Arsenal will look to continue their good form by putting together a strong FA Cup run

Arsenal have had massive success in cup competitions in recent years. The Gunners are the reigning champions of the FA Cup. Though they look well off the pace in terms of quality, their recent form suggests that their fans could be in for an exciting second half of the season.

A decent cup run will also give the Arsenal players the confidence they need to challenge for the top four in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's men are currently in eleventh place in the Premier League table but are just six points off the Champions League places.