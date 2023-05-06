Mark Lawrenson makes big prediction for Manchester City vs Leeds United as Sam Allardyce returns 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has stated that Pep Guardiola could shuffle his team around for Manchester City's game against Leeds United.

Manchester City will host Leeds in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 6. The reigning league champions hold a one-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table and the fixture against Leeds gives them a chance to further distance themselves from the Gunners.

Leeds, meanwhile, head into the game under new leadership, after head coach Javi Gracia was replaced by Sam Allardyce, who is back managing a team for the first time in two years.

Lawrenson has said that Guardiola could rotate his players with an eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture. Manchester City are chasing their maiden Champions League and face Real Madrid in the first left of the semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, with the second leg at the Etihad eight days later.

In his Paddy Power column, Lawrenson opined:

"The first thing to say with Sam Allardyce coming in at Leeds is he’ll want to make them difficult to beat, but they’ve been conceding goals like there’s no tomorrow and City are on a great run. Kevin De Bruyne didn’t even play in midweek so is rested coming into this and we all know about Haaland and his record."

The former Republic of Ireland defender added:

"It wouldn’t surprise me if Pep Guardiola changes his team around some more ahead of the Champions League tie next week, but they’ve so many outstanding players they can still cope with Leeds. I’ll go for a comfortable City win."

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards plays down Cityzens' treble chances this season

Manchester City are currently on top of the Premier League table and in a good position to defend their title. They are also in contention to win the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League this season.

Former City defender Micah Richards, however, has played down the team's chances of winning the treble as he has fears Real Madrid could play spoilsport.

Recalling City's agonizing defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's men last season, Richards told the Filthy Fellas podcast:

"I don't think they're going to do the treble. I am worried about that game (vs Real Madrid). I've got to be honest - I am worried about them, I wrote off Real Madrid last season. In the right moments, they know how to get it done."

He added:

"The double, the double (City will win), I don't think the treble. It's tough to call (who will win the Premier League) you know. But the thing is, Man City are in the form of their lives - they have come with the best form at the right part, at the end of the season."

