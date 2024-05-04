Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Reputed pundit Mark Lawrenson believes that Arsenal will defeat Bournemouth 3-0 when the two sides meet in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday, April 4.

The Gunners are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby (April 28). Mikel Arteta's side are also in a title race with Manchester City and cannot afford to slip up at this stage.

Currently, Arsenal are placed atop the league standings, only a point ahead of the Cityzens, who have a game in hand.

Ahead of the Arsenal-Bournemouth game, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"I'll go for a big Arsenal win, they can't seem to do anything wrong at the moment. I know it was 3-2 in the end at Tottenham but I think everybody's back and fit. Thomas Partey being back for them is massive for them as he frees Martin Odegaard up."

"Bournemouth have had a really good season but they might be on their hols now," he added.

The Cherries are sitting 10th in the table and don't have much to play for, with three games remaining in the season. Last time out, they completed a convincing 3-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at home on April 28.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to pile the pressure on Manchester City, who play Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta responds to Arsenal playing in an early kick-off this weekend

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team will be starting off the Premier League weekend by playing an early kick-off against Bournemouth on Saturday. This gives the Gunners an opportunity to register points and put some pressure on Manchester City.

However, the Arsenal manager has made it clear that the Gunners have played in different scenarios this season, but the aim always remains to win the match. He said in his pre-match press conference (via the club's official website):

"It's what it is. We played in many different scenarios this season and our job is clear. We have to win our game and wait. The only thing we can focus is on that."

Arsenal have also been brilliant defensively throughout the season and conceded the fewest goals in the English top flight (28). Goalkeeper David Raya has also been awarded Golden Glove already for managing 14 clean sheets in the league so far.